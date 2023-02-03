Kumarganj: Folk festival inaugurated

BALURGHAT: ‘Zilla-Lok-Sanskriti-O-Adivasi-Sanskriti and Yatra Utsab’ was inaugurated on Friday afternoon at Chandganj Football ground in South Dinajpur’s Kumarganj block.



The programme was organised by the District Information and Cultural department in association with South Dinajpur district administration.

The programme will continue for three days till February 5, as informed by the District Information and Cultural Officer of South Dinajpur Rajesh Kumar Mondal.

Sabhapati of Kumarganj Panchayat Samiti Jyostna Ghosh inaugurated the programme.

In her speech, Jyostna Ghosh said: “The main objective of the programme is to give importance to the folk and tribal cultures of South Dinajpur.”

“Besides, Yatra is another cultural aspect of this district through which the local artistes can show their talent,” she said.