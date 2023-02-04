KMRC aims to complete Sealdah to Howrah Maidan Metro line by December

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro aims at completing Sealdah to Howrah Maidan Metro line by December this year. The Metro line is connected with Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-V which is operational.



For the current financial year, an amount of Rs 1000 crore has been allotted to Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) for construction of green line which is Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector-V against the allotment of Rs 1,100 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

A part of the metro line, Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector-V, started commercial operation in 2022. The 4.8 kilometre Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section is ready but the Rs 9000 project is saddled with subsidence issues between Sealdah and Esplanade.

In the current financial year, an amount of Rs 3220.25 crore had been allotted for Metro projects as against Rs 1,216.25 crore allotted for last financial year. This is an increase of 164.77 per cent from last year. Within this, Rs 620 crore had been allotted for Noapara to Barasat metro project and Rs 50 crore for Baranagar-Barrackpore Metro project.

Apart from this, the Budget allocation for the New Garia-Airport and Joka-Esplanade increased by 242.86 per cent and 285.71 per cent respectively.

The Budget allocation for track work has also increased by 51.20 per cent as the amount stands at Rs 20.82 crore.

Moreover, Kolkata Metro also presented their deadlines for both 2023-24 and 2025-26, Noapara to Bimanbandar, Taratala to Majerhat and Hemanta Mukherjee to Salt Lake Sector-V are to be completed by October this year.