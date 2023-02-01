Jalpaiguri: Locals block Asian Highway

Locals protested by blocking the Asian Highway at the station junction area of Dhupguri on Wednesday with the dead body of the victim of a vehicle accident.

On Friday morning, three youths met with a road accident at Pradhan Para of Barghoria village of Dhupguri. A speeding car coming from behind had run over the three youths who were going to their workplace at Dhupguri supermarket. They were rushed to the Super Specialty Hospital in critical condition. One of them, Pintu Roy, a resident of Pradhan Para of Barghoria village was admitted to a private hospital in Siliguri but later admitted at the Dhupguri rural hospital, owing to financial constraints. He died there on Tuesday night. When the body was brought to Dhupguri on Wednesday, the villagers protested by blocking the Asian Highway.