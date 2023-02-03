alipurduar: Bodo language representatives from different districts of the state attended the 19th West Bengal Bodo Sahitya Sabha State Conference in Alipurduar. The delegates urged the state government to introduce Bodo language in primary schools in districts where Bodos reside.



The West Bengal State Bodo Sahitya Sabha is organised every year with the aim of preserving and enriching the Bodo language, literature and history. About 2000 representatives of Bodo language speakers from different parts of the state are participating in the two-day long state conference. It was flagged off at the Alipurduar Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Speakers of the Bodo language from Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar attended.

Around 4 lakh Bodos live in these districts. “Bodo language is currently the 8th ascetic language. We have been organising this Sabha every year to keep the Bodo language alive and for its preservation. We are a non-political organisation. Through this conference, we are urging the state government that Bodo languages should be taught in government primary schools in areas that have a Bodo population. The cooperation and role of government is very necessary in keeping our language and culture alive. I hope the state government will take the required initiative to keep our language alive,” stated Sahitya Sabha State General Secretary Shubin Shaiba.

A conference of Bodo poetry is also on the cards in which 35 Bodo poets will take part. A book in Bodo language along with the annual magazine of Bodo Sahitya Sabha will also be released in this conference. Pramad Brahma, Chief of Bodoland Territorial Region in Assam and Toren Bodo, Central president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha will attend the programme on the second day.