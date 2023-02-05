Industrial pollution hits about 35K people in Central Dooars

alipurduar: Water and air pollution are the biggest problems for residents of Central Dooars of Kalchini Block of Alipurduar district. Residents of this area are adversely affected by air pollution due to factories bordering Bhutan. Tea gardens are the worst affected.



Production of the tea gardens like Chua Para along with the tea gardens of Central Doooars have been reduced to 50 per cent owing to this. Toxic waste from factories in Bhutan is polluting the rivers of Dooars.

Pasakha is the largest industrial area of Bhutan bordering the Kalchini Block of the Alipurduar district.

More than 35,000 people residing in Kalchini are affected owing to the Pasakha industrial hub of Bhutan.

Mani Kumar Kami, a resident of the area, stated: “25 years ago Pashakha industrial area was established in the area bordering Bhutan and now this has become a curse for the residents of Central Dooars. The height of the factory chimneys of the Pasakha industrial area is very low and due to the pollution of this area, the majority of the population of Central Dooars are suffering from skin diseases and respiratory problems.”

Nikita Oraon, a homemaker, said: “The biggest problem in this area is the crisis of the drinking water. The only source of drinking water for the residents is the Singijhora River. Once upon a time, the Central Dooars tea estate used to tap the water from the Singijhora river and supply it through pipes to various quarters of the labourers. Now, the water from that river is not potable. Because the polluted runoff wastewater of the Pasakha industrial area flows into the Singijhora River. The residents of the area are forced to use this contaminated water despite this.

“We have very good relations with the neighbouring country Bhutan and we have informed them. As the matter is completely international, the problem cannot be solved unless the Central government takes initiative. Despite repeated requests, the Union government has turned a deaf ear,” stated, member of Tea Advisory Council Sourav Chakraborty.

BJP MLA Bishal Lama stated: “We have informed Delhi regarding this matter. However, solving the drinking water problem is the responsibility of the state government. India has very good relations with its neighbouring country Bhutan so the Delhi government must do something.”

Sheela Das Sarkar, Sabhadhipati of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, said: “There are drinking water problems in several other places, including Central Dooars. The Jalswapna Project is going on.

There is a slight delay in work in the hilly areas, however, work has commenced. In Central Dooars the project will start soon,” stated Sarkar.