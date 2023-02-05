Iconic football clubs get streets named after them in Siliguri

siliguri: The two iconic football clubs of West Bengal are all set to get streets named after them in Siliguri. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced the names of the two new streets through a notification.



The corporation has also changed the name of an existing street.

The road starting from Air View More and going under both Mahananda Bridge up to Suryasen Park Main Gate will be named ‘Mohun Bagan Lane’. The stretch from Siliguri Bidhan Road (Near Gate No. 1 of Kanchanjungha Stadium) to Haren Mukherjee Road (upto Bikash Ghosh Swimming Pool) will be named ‘East Bengal Lane’.On August 15, 1889, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club was founded under the patronage of the three famous aristocratic Bengali families of North Kolkata — the Mitra family, the Basu family and the Sen family. The club’s first notable achievement came on July 29, 1911, when Mohun Bagan defeated East Yorkshire Regiment in the final of IFA Shield which was then the most prestigious football tournament in India.

“Another extremely proud moment for us. Thanks to Siliguri Municipal Corporation for honouring the national Club,” stated the Mohun Bagan page on social media.“We had appealed to the SMC for naming a road in front of Baghajatin Park. However, they named this stretch,” stated Chiranjeet Bose, an ardent Mohun Bagan supporter.The East Bengal Club, one of the most successful football clubs in the country was founded in August 1920, the club became affiliated with the Indian Football Association in 1922. Suresh Chandra Chaudhuri, the then vice-president of Jorabagan Club, owing to a rift over the non-inclusion of a player in the team had left the club along with Raja Manmatha Nath Chaudhuri, Ramesh Chandra Sen and Aurobinda Ghosh.

Currently, the football rights are with a new limited company, Emami East Bengal FC Pvt. Ltd. jointly owned by East Bengal Club and the Emami Group.

“We thank the corporation and will celebrate this proud moment,” stated Bappa Karmakar, an East Bengal supporter.

Moreover, the point where ISKCON Mandir Road meets Sevoke Road will be named ‘ISKCON More’ replacing ‘Payel More’. The corporation has issued a notification to

this effect.