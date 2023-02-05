Howrah- Burdwan route: Many local trains cancelled till February 9

KOLKATA: Many local trains of the Howrah-Burdwan route will remain suspended till February 9 (Thursday) due to the dismantling of the existing Road Over Bridge near Bardhaman station.



On Sunday, all local trains between Howrah and Burdwan as well as Bandel and Burdwan, and all MEMU trains between Burdwan and Asansol; Burdwan and Rampurhat were cancelled. Meanwhile, according to the Eastern Railway, all local trains from 12 am to 6:00 pm will remain cancelled on February 9.

Few local trains will remain cancelled on February 6 on the Howrah-Burdwan route.Six trains, which run via the cord line will remain cancelled from Burdwan and five trains which run via the main line will remain cancelled. On the other hand, six trains from Howrah, via the cord line, and five trains via the main line will remain cancelled. Ten pairs of local trains will continue to remain cancelled on February 7 and February 8.Apart from these, 49 UP mail trains in the UP, which include 29 trains from Howrah, 11 from Kolkata, eight from Sealdah and one from Burdwan, as well as 49 DN mail trains will remain cancelled on different dates.