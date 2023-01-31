High Court orders removal of CBI’s IO in primary teacher recruitment case

KOLKATA: Dissatisfied with the work of the CBI, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday ordered the removal of the present Investigating Officer (IO) of the CBI team in the primary teacher recruitment case.



Justice Gangopadhyay has also directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to take action. The case will be further heard on February 1. The judge sought three names on that day for the position of the new investigating officer of the team.

Not only with the primary recruitment corruption, but the Calcutta High Court has also shown strong displeasure with the CBI’s investigation into the recruitment corruption case of class IX-X teachers. Justice Biswajit Basu had expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI on this front.

On Tuesday, Justice Gangopadhyay removed IO Somnath Biswas within seven months of the appointment. According to the court order, the IO cannot be involved in any investigation work. Moreover, the court gave CBI a deadline to announce the new IO by afternoon. But after the CBI lawyer stated that the officials will not be able to arrive due to the car accident, the time was extended to Wednesday’s hearing.