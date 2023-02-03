Here, I learnt a lot as banker, says Governor in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: It was sheer nostalgia for Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on his visit to Jalpaiguri town.



This is the place, where he used to work 46 years ago. The town definitely had left an impression on him. The Governor on a three-day visit to North Bengal had arrived in New Jalpaiguri on Thursday.

The Governor arrived in Jalpaiguri at around 10:45 am on Friday. He then headed for Jalpaiguri Missionaries of Charity School located at the Jalpaiguri Assam More. After being shown around the premises, the Governor conversed with the residents, the Sisters and priests. He handed over blankets, wheelchairs and tricycles to the inmates.

He met a specially-abled girl who had taken part in Paralympics as an athlete. The Governor had a long conversation with her and exchanged words of encouragement. He said that he is truly impressed with selfless service rendered towards the specially-abled people.

Sister Visita said: “It’s really a great surprise for us. Suddenly, Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose came and talked to us. We are really very happy to see him in front of our eyes for the first time.” After leaving the Missionaries of Charity, the Governor visited the main branch of SBI at Jalpaiguri Club Road. He had started his career from this branch of the SBI way back in 1977. The Governor became nostalgic while meeting the retired employees of SBI. Prem Anup Sinha, Chief General Manager of SBI, had come to Jalpaiguri to welcome the Governor.

“I am very happy, excited and nostalgic. I started my career here and used to work in this branch. While working in this bank, one of my colleagues Ashok Roy Chowdhury used to tell me that one day I would achieve my goals and that it could be different from the job at the bank. He had advised me to remain contented with whatever I did. He taught me a lot of things. I came here because this is the place where I gained a lot of experience as a banker,” stated the Governor. He inaugurated the Heritage Corner at the main branch of Jalpaiguri State Bank.

“I feel privileged to welcome the Governor. All the old employees and his contemporaries were present in the bank today (Friday). Everyone in the bank is happy to have him here as the Governor,” stated Deepak Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager of SBI Main Branch. From Jalpaiguri he returned to the Siliguri state guesthouse. At 6.20 pm on Friday, the Bengal Governor will be travelling to Cooch Behar in a special saloon coach attached to the Kanchanjunga Express. He will be arriving at New Cooch Behar station at 9 pm on Friday. In Cooch Behar, he will be staying at the Circuit House. On Saturday, he will attend the Convocation ceremony at Panchanan Barma University. He is scheduled to visit Cooch Behar Rajbari and Madanmohan Bari before departing for Kolkata on Saturday evening.