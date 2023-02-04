Guv invites students of Techno India Group Public School to visit Raj Bhavan

Siliguri: Governor CV Ananda Bose met students of the Techno India Group Public School, Cooch Behar on Saturday. Satyam Roychowdhury, educationist and MD of Techno India Group was also present on the occasion. The Principal of the school along with 10 students presented paintings and crafts to the Governor.



Bose interacted with the students and encouraged them. The Governor also invited the students of the school to visit the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

“I thank the Honourable Governor for sparing his valuable time and for his inspiring words to the children. I heartily thank him for extending the invitation to the students to visit Raj Bhawan,” stated educationist Satyam Roychowdhury.

On a three-day visit to the North Bengal region, the Governor attended the convocation ceremony of the Panchanan Barma University in Cooch Behar on Saturday in his capacity as the Chancellor. “Standing like a wall, the Himalayas guard our country against enemies. Likewise, Universities stand guard against the biggest enemy – Ignorance. This is the symbolic representation in Kalidasa’s description of the Himalayas and the university is in the lap of the Himalayas,” stated Ananda Bose. The Governor also stressed on the need for true education.

“Education is power, emancipation, enrichment. Education is the liberation of the mind. Learn from life as it teaches you. True education should lead you to search for truth,” advised the Governor.

He asked the young minds to draw inspiration from the greats like Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda as they proved that “Indian students are second to none in matters of knowledge and perseverance”. He stated that the portico of the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata will be renamed the Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Portico, a silent reminder of Netaji’s defiance against the British Raj.

“It is here that Netaji was stopped from carrying his umbrella while meeting the British Governor General at Raj Bhawan after he had successfully cleared the Civil Service examinations. Netaji had defied the prohibition. We will keep an umbrella in the portico as a symbolic reminder of this incident,” the Governor added.

The Governor paid homage to Panchanan Barma, the Rajbanshi leader after whom the University is named. He described him as a “visionary, reformer, thinker and unparalleled educationist of this region”. On this day 137 gold and 145 silver medals were handed over to 282 students. 36 scholars were awarded PhD and 21 MPhil at the convocation.