‘Full-fledged winter in South Bengal from Thurs’

kolkata: After a brief period of temperature rise, people in South Bengal may witness a full-fledged winter spell once again from Thursday.



People in all the coastal districts will witness fog in the early morning hours while some of the North Bengal districts may witness dry weather. Kolkata on Tuesday registered its lowest temperature at 18.5 degree Celsius which was 3 degrees above normal.

Kolkata’s lowest temperature dropped to 15.8 degree Celsius on Monday while on Sunday the lowest temperature dropped to 17.4 degree Celsius. The mercury went up on Tuesday. Mercury dropped by 4 degree Celsius in Kolkata over a span of 48 hours from Sunday.

People in South Bengal districts witnessed comparatively hot weather in the past few days with the lowest temperature recorded at 18.2 on the day of Saraswati Puja.The MeT office had predicted that the temperature might go up in the next 24 hours. Although the temperature on Thursday and Friday may drop further.

Mercury shot up on Friday last week with the lowest temperature standing at 18.8 degree Celsius. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the temperature would go up during the Saraswati puja.

There had been a sudden jump in the mercury last week after a comparatively hot spell prevailed. the lowest temperature hovered around 20 degree Celsius in South Bengal in the last week while the highest temperature had hit 30 degrees.