Footballer Parimal Dey no more, CM mourns

Former India footballer Parimal Dey breathed his last in Kolkata on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was born on May 4, 1941.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief over the death of the footballer. “The former captain of East Bengal, Parimal Dey was popularly known as Jangla Da and Glamour Boy in the football arena. He has taken a leading role in the IFA Shield final in 1970. In 2018-19 he was conferred ‘Banglar Gourab’ award . Besides, this he had also received Jiban Kriti and many other awards,” read Banerjee’s condolence message released by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department.

Having played as a forward for East Bengal, he netted 84 goals and also captained the club in 1968.

Dey had made five appearances for India, with his only goal for the country being the all-important winner against the Republic of Korea in the Bronze Medal match of the 1966 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur, the only goal in the game.

At the domestic level, he had the honour of winning the Santosh Trophy twice in 1962, and 1969. Dey holds the distinction of winning the Calcutta Football League and IFA Shield thrice in 1966, 1970, and 1973.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the demise of the former Indian footballer.