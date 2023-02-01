Farakka: Youth killed, several hurt in clash

A youth was killed and a few others suffered injuries during a clash between two groups in Farakka on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening a clash broke out between two groups of people at the Kendua village in Farakka of Murshidabad. It is alleged that the clash was an outcome of an old dispute.

It is alleged that a group of drunk people was making abusive comments about the youth identified as Nazir Hossain (36).

When Nazir protested, a scuffle broke out. A few other people of Kendua also got involved in the clash while trying to save Nazir. Suddenly the accused persons started hurling bombs. They also allegedly fired a few rounds. Nazir suffered critical splinter injuries and was rushed to a local hospital