Elephant tramples man to death in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: 58-year-old Devendra Bhattarai died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Madarihat in Alipurduar. The incident took place last night in the North Chhekamari of Madarihat block.

An elephant had entered his betel field from Jaldapara Forest and attacked him when he had gone out of his house to check the commotion. His family members said that he had died on the spot. Police from the Madarihat police station recovered the body.