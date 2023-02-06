DoP, Army Postal Service Corps release postage stamp

KOLKATA: To commemorate the service rendered by General KS Thimayya, a Padma Bhushan awardee who had achieved the unique distinction of being the only Indian to command a



Brigade in World War II, a commemorative postage stamp and a First Day Cover were issued by the Department of Posts (DoP) and Army Postal Service Corps, at Fort William.

Lt General RP Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Colonel of the Kumaon and Naga Regiments and Kumaon Scouts unveiled the stamp and signed the First Day Cover in the presence of prominent dignitaries, serving army officers and the present and ex-commanding officers of 4 and 8 Kumaon, the Battalions where General KS Thimayya had served.

General KS Thimayya served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961. According to Eastern Command, he was one of the most iconic officers of the Indian Army who commanded the 8/19 Hyderabad Regiment. Under his outstanding leadership, the Battalion achieved notable success in the Battle of Kangaw, fought against the invading Japanese Imperial Army in Burma during World War II.

He also served as a Brigade Major in the Burma Campaign and was part of the World War II Indian contingent that fought in Italy and was awarded Mention-in-Despatches for his gallant action in the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy. By the end of World War II, he was awarded the coveted Distinguished Service Order (DSO).

He represented the country during the surrender of the Japanese in Singapore

and the Philippines.

Post-independence, he played a pivotal role in driving the tribal raiders and the Pakistan Army out of the Kashmir Valley.

He was specially selected by the United Nations to head the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission in Korea.

In 1954, he was awarded the coveted Padma Bhushan for his distinguished service rendered to the nation.

After retirement, based on his stellar and notable performance in Korea, he was appointed as the Commander of the UN Forces in Cyprus (UNFICYP) in July 1964. He died while serving at UNFICYP on December 7, 1965.