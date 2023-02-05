Didir Suraksha Kavach: 1K villages covered by TMC leaders in a month

KOLKATA: Be it resolving water crisis or addressing waterlogging-related issues, the Trinamool Congress leaders played a crucial role in speedy redressal of grievances of the people in the past month under Didir Suraksha Kavach (DSK) initiative.



A month after the launch of the DSK initiative, Trinamool Congress leaders have covered 1,000 villages in different parts of the state. More than 13 All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) leaders covered several Gram Panchayats across nine districts on Saturday to participate in the ‘Anchale Ek Din’ activities and apprise people of the 15 welfare schemes listed under the DSK initiative.

A few days ago, locals at the Dakshin Sankrail Gram Panchayat of Howrah had told Sankrail MLA Priya Paul that some of the tubewells in the locality had become defunct leading to scarcity of water. Within a fortnight, several tube wells were repaired, easing the concerns of the people.

On Saturday, locals of Khatanga Gram Panchayat told MLA Bikash Roy Chowdhury of Suri in Birbhum district during his ‘Anchale Ek Din’ visit that persistent waterlogging creates havoc for the people in monsoon. Chowdhury raised this issue for discussion at the Panchayat office later in the day. He also directed the Panchayat head and Deputy Pradhan to look into the matter by Monday and give him a report. Addressing the officials, he said: “The locals told me that the problem has not been addressed for a long time. Desilting of drains must be done from time to time. This issue should be addressed by Monday and a solution should be given at the earliest so that the drains are not clogged during the next monsoon. I need a detailed report on the action taken by the Panchayat based on today’s complaints.”

Since the inauguration of the DSK programme and ‘Anchale Ek Din’ activities, residents of various Gram Panchayats have expressed gratitude for the speedy resolution of their grievances through this massive intervention programme. Candid conversations between the people and their leaders have become a unique feature of the ‘Anchale Ek Din’ initiative. Addressing a public meeting at the Ashuti-II Gram Panchayat of South 24-Parganas on Saturday, Minister of State, Transport Department, Dilip Mondal said: “The objective of the campaign is to ensure that our people can share their problems with us. But these incidents are being projected in a negative light by the Opposition. The truth is that since we have delivered in the past, people are confident about expressing themselves and placing their demands in front of us fearlessly. BJP has never delivered so they do not understand this.”

After receiving requests from the people of Ashuti Gram Panchayat-I, the MLA said that they have floated a tender to ensure an uninterrupted supply of pure drinking water for this area.

Mondal also informed that Rs 5 crore from MPLAD funds has been invested in the construction of a concrete road between Mahishgote and Khanberia area which will be easing out the traffic flow between Joka Khalpole to Budge Budge.

Designed to cover six core sectors that are essential for the care and sustenance of human life, ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ was officially launched

on January 2.