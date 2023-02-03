D.El.Ed exam for 2021-2023 batch to be held from March 9-11

Kolkata: The Diploma of Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination for 2021-2023 batch will be held from March 9-11. The candidates can download forms from February 4 onwards for online submission.



A requisite fee of Rs 300 will be charged per paper by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). The last date for submission is February 10. As per the notification by WBBPE, the D.El.Ed institution heads will have to verify the candidate’s eligibility by February 13. “For such scrutiny and verification, the forms, received online and processed institute wise, shall be forwarded to the login of their respective institutes,” the Board notified. The issuance of admit cards and the centres of examination and modalities will be notified by the Board soon. The Board has also released a schedule for the examination. The child studies paper and language paper will be held on March 9 in two slots respectively, English and environmental studies will be held on March 10 and mathematics paper on March 11.