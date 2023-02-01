Cooch Behar: New bldg to come up at MJN Med College & Hosp

To provide better health services a new building is coming up at MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar. The building is set to house a 50-bedded Covid ward and wards for other infections. The construction cost is pegged at Rs. 4 crore.

Rajiv Prasad Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice-Principal (MSVP) of Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital said: “We are happy to announce that for providing better medical service construction work of a new building has started. The building will house a 50-bedded Covid ward and will also be used for the treatment of other infections.”

The building will be four-storied and will provide 48000 sq ft of space. “It can also be used as a seating space for medical college faculties. An operation theatre will also come up and as per medical emergencies the space can be used,” added the MSVP.A Trauma Center has recently come up in this hospital. The building is scheduled to be completed and handed over to the hospital management in March 2024.