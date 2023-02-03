CM to virtually open museum named after Panchanan Barma

SILIGURI: For the first time the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has constructed a museum and library in the name of Raysaheb Thakur Panchanan Barma in Jalpaiguri.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will virtually inaugurate the museum on February 9 from Howrah.

On Friday, the SJDA Chairman Sourav Chakraborty stated this in a news conference at the SJDA office.

From the last two years the SJDA started constructing a new building at Jalpaiguri city near Rajbari. The museum and library have been set up at the building. The name of the museum is ‘Panchanan Barma Smarak Bhawan’. Books on Panchanan Barma, Documentaries, Literatures, Poem books, Portraits of Panchanan Barma etc. will be exhibited at the museum. The SJDA has spent around Rs 54 lakh at the museum. A committee will be formed to manage the museum. Members from SJDA, administration and members from Panchanan Barma Smarak Samiti will be the members in the committee. A statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma will also be unveiled on that day.

“The SJDA has take up several development works. This is one of the works amongst those. The Panchanan Barma Smarak Samiti gave a proposal to build this museum. Accordingly, the SJDA started the work. We requested our Chief Minister to inaugurate the museum. She accepted it. We are hopeful that it will be another tourists attraction,” said Sourav Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, he also said that SJDA is going to build a Bus stand at Noukaghat. The chairman said: “We had identified an abandoned place at Noukaghat area. But we could not find the details about the land. Now, we found out that in 2004 the owner of the land handed over the land to SJDA. Now, we are using the land for a small bus stop. We will start work soon. We already held a meeting with the NBSTC, RTO Siliguri , RTO Jalpaiguri for the work.” On the other hand, he also said that before the G-20 Summit the SJDA will set up 1000 LED street lights in different areas of the city. Roads repairing works are being undertaken.