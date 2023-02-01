CM says state to take steps to start Balurghat Airport, residents rejoice

Local people of Balurghat expressed gratitude over the announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the state government will take up an initiative so that Balurghat Airport will soon start functioning. Banerjee during her administrative review meeting in Malda’s Gazole on Tuesday announced the positive remarks regarding the matter.

In the meeting Banerjee said the state government has already taken up the initiative so that the flight service soon starts from Balurghat Airport.

Reacting to Banerjee’s comment, a local social worker Anjan Chowdhury said: “The Balurghat residents will be benefitted if the flight service from Balurghat starts. Our expectation is now being built up for the announcement by the Chief Minister that the state government will organise an effort for starting the flight service from here.” A local teacher Subhendu Paul said the bus and train services from Balurghat are not enough for communication.

“We need fast communication service and that would only be possible if the flight service starts on a regular basis. The traders, service-holders, ailing patients and the residents who need fast communication will be benefitted for the flight communication,” he said.

According to an official source, the project to develop infrastructure at Balurghat airport for flight service was started in July, 2016 under the supervision of the Public Works Department. MPOST