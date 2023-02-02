Chetla: KMC to inaugurate health centre in ward 82 on February 4

kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will inaugurate a new health centre near Chetla Lock Gate that will seek to provide primary health care for the residents in the area free-of-cost.



The new health centre has been set up in Borough-9, ward 82 of the KMC. It will be inaugurated on February 4 by Mayor Firhad Hakim, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, KMC Chairperson Mala Roy, Member Mayor-in-Council Debasish Kumar, chairpersons of Borough 9 and 10, Jui Biswas and Debalina Biswas, and the councillor of ward 73 Kajari Banerjee.

The KMC health centre was set up with the assistance of the state Health department. Asked if this health centre will provide any special healthcare services, an official said, like other KMC health centres, this one will also provide primary health care services free-of-cost.

The official highlighted that KMC health centres are a lifeline for hundreds of people in the city who cannot afford primary health care.

“We have served a record number of people during covid time which include conducting tests and administering vaccine doses”, the official said.

Last year, the KMC had even set up satellite health centres in the wake of its primary health centres witnessing huge rush due to covid. These satellite centres were attending to patients with other ailments.

The civic body, under an initiative called ‘Moner Alo’, has also started offering psychiatric evaluations.

A KMC health official said that many people in society suffer from depression and other mental illnesses. But most of them do not find the strength or the assistance to share their issues. This is where a counselling session will be of immense help, he added.