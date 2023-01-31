Centre interferes in everything but fails to clear state’s dues: Mamata

siliguri: “Earlier the District Magistrates could take many important decisions. Now all these powers have been recalled. The powers have shifted to the Centre. What you will cook in your kitchen they (the Centre) will decide. What girls wear at home, they will decide. Where you visit, they will decide. What you will cook, whether bitter gourd, prawn or meat they will decide,” retorted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointing out the uncalled-for interference by the Union Government in matters of the state.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday attended a government programme in Gazole.

“They will interfere in everything but will not pay their dues. Instead of sending money, they will send Central teams at the drop of a hat. Do they do the same for Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh? Rs 1 lakh crore is still pending,” said Banerjee.

Training guns at the Centre, Banerjee stated: “The party in power in the Centre is a jealous lot. We have a 30 per cent minority population in our state. Is it a crime if they want to get an education? What should our role be? Shouldn’t we encourage and promote them to study hard and become self-reliant?” questioned Banerjee.

She stated that Minority scholarships have been stopped by the Centre. “We are disbursing minority scholarships on our own. We have disbursed the ‘Aikashree’ minority scholarship to the tune of Rs 1 crore 20 lakh,” stated the Chief Minister.Banerjee said that the BJP were good at eating lunch with different communities but forgot them soon after the elections.“We have done a lot for the Matua community while the BJP comes and eats lunch and misleads people. Why do the Matua need citizenship? Don’t they cast votes? Aren’t they getting benefits from government schemes like you and me?” scorned Banerjee.“Many betrayers who were dacoits have left my party and I am thankful. They are the ones who cut the Purulia district job quotas. The Court should look into this. The matter is sub judice and I don’t want to comment. When teachers were being recruited I did not say anything. The Court should probe into who stopped the Purulia job quotas. I am hopeful that the judgement will be fair. We will not side with anyone indulging in foul play,” remarked Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief.