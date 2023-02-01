Central team visits various Ayush facilities

KOLKATA: A Central team from the Ayush ministry visited various parts of South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday carrying out field visits of various Ayush facilities, especially health and wellness centres and the schemes that are run under the National Ayush Mission.



After examining the infrastructure-related issues at various Ayush installations, the team made certain observations and also held a meeting with the DG Ayush

in the state and the state Health Secretary.

The team pointed out that the Indoor section of Ayush Hospital in Midanpore which was dedicated for Covid treatment has not been thrown open for Ayurvedic treatment.

The team also pointed out before the top state health officials saying that around 271 health and wellness centres do not have one male and one female yoga instructor which is a prerequisite.

Around 120 permanent Ayurveda medical officers posts are vacant.

The construction works of the Patipukur Ayurvedic Girls’ Hostel have been pending.

State health department has earlier urged the chief medical officers of health in all the districts to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

The team visited various Ayush facilities including that of North 24-Parganas and also to the Calcutta Homeopathic Medical College to take a stock of existing infrastructure.