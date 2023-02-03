Census of Himalayan Black Bear: About 130 samples of hair follicles sent for DNA test

kolkata: The first-ever census of Himalayan Black Bear in North Bengal has led to the collection of 130 samples of the hair follicles that has been sent to CCMB (CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) Hyderabad for DNA test to ascertain its population. Bengal happens to be the first state in the country to survey Himalayan Black Bear.



According to a senior official of the Forest department, the analysis is expected to take two months and another month will be needed for compilation.

So tentatively it will take another three months to come out with a figure of the population of the animal.

Concerned over the rising incidents of straying of Himalayan Black Bear in the foothills and plains of North Bengal, the state Forest department had decided to survey the species for proper management of their habitat.

The habitat area of the Bear was divided into 241 grids and barbed wire fencing was put in the middle of the grid. Lured by rotten meat, rotten fish oil, honey and similar things as bait which are very much to their liking, a portion of their body hair got stuck to it, once they tried to cross the

fencing. The hair follicles as samples, accordingly have

been sent for DNA test at CCMB (CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) Hyderabad to ascertain their population.

In 2021, there had been 40 incidents of straying and till date, there have already been 22 incidents when these species have entered into human habitat and have feasted on small animals like goats, hares and livestock too. There has been a single instance when a person was killed in a bear attack.

The bears normally live at a height of 12000 feet but descend another 5000 feet during winter for having calorie-rich food so that they can go for peaceful hibernation

which normally lasts for two months. During this period they hardly take water and defecate. In the last two years particularly, we have found that the bears are descending further.

“For management of the animals, we need to find out the reason for their straying which may be climate change affecting their migration, their hibernation getting disturbed or significant increase in population,” Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden said.

Two types of bear are found in Bengal which includes Himalayan Black Bear and Sloth Bear.