‘Budget lacks directional changes in corporate taxation’

Terming the Budget 2023 as ‘directional’, CA Dilip B Desai, Chairman of DHC International and Desai Haribhakti Consulting, however, sounded disappointed with the taxation policy.

He said there could have been directional changes in the corporate taxation in the Budget.

“On taxation, I would say, there is disappointment while the stability aspect has been taken care of. Major changes are on the relaxation of the tax payments for individuals, which is okay,” he said.

He further added: “But there were several directional changes required possibly in the corporate taxation, which has not found focus in Budget 2023. That was disappointing.”

Desai said the Budget had a lot of directional decisions in the area of digitisation, Artificial Intelligence, 5G and National Data Governance policy. “There’s encouragement for youth in the areas of startups and pharma,” he said. Finance Minister listed ‘Green Growth’ as one of the seven priorities of her Budget. Desai said ‘Green Growth’ is welcomed and necessary not only for India but the world at large.