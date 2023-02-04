Body of woman recovered from bush

Kolkata: Dasnagar police arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 47-year-old woman.

The body of the deceased was recovered from a bush at the fourth avenue of the Bizpore Police Station area.

As per reports, on February 3, Mala Bhattacharya lodged a complaint alleging that her younger sister, Basanti Bhattacharya was missing since the morning of February 2.

While lodging the complaint, they were informed that a dead body with a similar description has been recovered from the Bizpore Police Station area under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Mala then revealed that Basanti was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with a person and had gone to meet him to discuss some issues.

Senior Inspector (SI) Sujit Biswas is the Investigating Officer (IO) for the case.

The person with whom the deceased was allegedly involved has been arrested.