Blackbuck to become part of Siliguri’s Bengal Safari

SILIGURI: ‘Blackbuck’ is going to be the new tourist attraction of Siliguri’s Bengal Safari Park. Another rhino is also being brought in to give company to the lone rhinoceros of the park. The Bengal Safari Park authorities have already completed the initial stage of discussions.



The two animals are expected to arrive at the park within the next few months. In addition, the park authorities will be bringing in other animals including exotic species to attract visitors. The Bengal Safari park, located in Salugara is a major tourist attraction in North Bengal.

A meeting was held at the park with Mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb, SJDA Chairman Sourav Chakraborty, Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife North division Rajendra Zakhar, SMC Commissioner Sonam Wangdi Bhutiya, Director of the Bengal Safari Park Kamal Sarkar, District Magistrate of Darjeeling District S. Ponnamballam attending.

After the meeting Rajendra Jakhar said that a blackbuck and a rhino would be brought to the park. The Blackbuck will be brought from Tata Zoological Park in Jamshedpur. “Some new animals are being introduced at the Safari Park through the Animal Exchange Program. Tata Geological Park has already been approached for the Blackbuck. The discussion for bringing in the Blackbuck is at the primary level” added Jakhar.

Blackbuck is an antelope native to India and Nepal. It lives in grassy plains.