‘BJP off-target to think they can defeat us in Birbhum by arresting a few leaders’

: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee made it clear on Wednesday that she would be in charge of the party’s organisation in Birbhum ‘with one or two leaders in the district being in prison’.

“I want to tell the people of Birbhum that if the Centre thinks by keeping one or two leaders in jail, they will be able to defeat us, they have never been more wrong. It is the people who vote for us. In the present circumstances, with the absence of these leaders, I will personally take care of the Birbhum district. Firhad Hakim will assist me, and I will also be assisted by my core group,” Banerjee said from the dais of her distribution programme in Birbhum.

The party’s district president Anubrata Mondal has been in jail for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case since August last year.

Banerjee said that senior party leader Firhad Hakim will assist her and the core group that has been constituted will work in the same fashion as earlier. There are seven members in the core committee that includes state MSME minister Chandranath Sinha, MP Satabdi Roy, MLA Asit Mal to name a few.

“We have carried out all-round development in Birbhum. Even after this developmental work, jealous opposition politicians are busy spreading canards and lies about the state government. We will continue to work for the people of Birbhum,” she reiterated.

Banerjee had held an organisational meeting with core committee members and gave necessary instructions on the smooth functioning of the party. She told the leaders to work unitedly for the forthcoming elections, avoiding any intra-party conflicts.

She lashed out at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari without taking his name over his recent allegation that mid-day meal funds have been used for offering compensation to the families of the Bogtui incident.

“They keep raising flimsy issues. Don’t they realise that in the event of an emergency funds can be given from any department. After the emergency is over, the government gives back the said amount to the concerned department. This is how the government is run,” she added.