Birbhum: Mamata to monitor organisation’s activities

KOLKATA: With the impending Panchayat polls in the state, a recent meeting of the Birbhum district committee of Trinamool Congress (TMC) has led to the decision that the party supremo Mamata Banerjee will take charge of all organisational activities in the district



The absence of TMC’s Birbhum district president, Anubrata Mondal, has lead to few difficulties in carrying out the party’s organisational activities in the district, said party sources.

They also pointed out that Mamata Banerjee has expressed her discontent over the matter, especially when the Panchayat polls are around the corner.

It is learnt that Banerjee, in the recent meeting, laid out a comprehensive plan on how to manage the organisational activities in the district. Banerjee said she would take charge of monitoring the activities. Sources said that Birbhum is of utmost importance to the party at the moment, more so because of the Deocha Pachami project. The project will see an investment of about Rs 35,000 crore. “This project will boost the economy of the state and hence the party cannot take any chances. Party workers have been instructed to do everything required to ensure it is executed smoothly,” said sources in the party.

It was also pointed out that since the district has about 167 Gram Panchayats, the party will be organising several activities to gain the confidence of voters who might have a complaint or two. “Didir Suraksha Kawach (DSK) campaign is already ensuring that people get to avail all the welfare schemes and can convey their grievances,” said a party insider but clarified that the DSK campaign wasn’t executed with the polls in mind.

The TMC supremo is also said to have given strict instructions that party workers in Birbhum will have to work unitedly for the forthcoming elections, avoiding any intra-party conflicts.