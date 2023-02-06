Bhangar clash on Jan 21: 5 more arrested

kolkata: Five more people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the clash in Bhangar on January 21.



Bhangar ISF MLA Naushad Siddique and ISF workers alleged that while going to the Esplanade area for a public meeting on January 21, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers attacked them while the ruling party leaders alleged that ISF leaders and workers had attacked them. Consequently, a clash broke out and ISF workers allegedly set a TMC office on fire.

A large contingent of police force from the Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) police brought the situation under control.Siddique was arrested by the Hare Street police station a few hours after the clash broke out between ISF workers and police in the Esplanade area.After his police remand was over, he was sent to judicial custody. Later the investigating officer of KLC police station appealed for Siddique’s police remand at the Baruipur Court which was granted. In the same case police arrested the five persons from several areas of KLC on Saturday night.