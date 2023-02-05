Balurghat: At least 14 hurt as bus rams into truck

BALURGHAT: At least 14 people were injured when a private bus rammed into truck on Sunday morning.



The two vehicles were also heavily damaged following the collision. Police said the incident took place on Balurghat-Gazole National Highway 512 near Baul under Patiram police station, around 22 km from here.

The cops from the Patiram police station reached the spot, rescued the injured persons and rushed them to Balurghat Superspecialty

Hospital. The bus driver and the cleaner also received injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Police said the condition of two passengers were serious. A police investigation has been initiated. Police sieved both the vehicles.

The vehicular movement following the mishap was disrupted for about an hour. Normalcy was, however, restored after the police intervention.

According to a police source, a private bus was coming to Balurghat from Siliguri this morning and rammed into a roadside loaded truck from behind near Baul.