Babul Supriyo unhurt after convoy meets with accident

KOLKATA: State Information Technology and Electronics and Tourism minister Babul Supriyo’s convoy met with an accident on Friday while he was on his way to Birbhum.



According to sources, an auto collided head-on with one of the cars in Supriyo’s convoy. Although he escaped unscathed, his security guards were reported to be injured. In total, seven people, including four security guards, an auto driver and a pedestrian were hurt.

Initially, the rescue operation was begun by local residents. The victims were rescued and taken to the local hospital.