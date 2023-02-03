Ayush: Additional allotment of Rs 800 cr made in Union Budget

KOLKATA: Union Budget has emphasised increasing Ayush infrastructure and services and also on scientific research. Around Rs 920 crore has been allotted for all states while the northeastern states of India will get Rs 231 crore for the development of the Ayush sector.



The Bengal government has been carrying out several Ayush projects under the National Ayush Mission. Infrastructural revamp has been going on at different Ayush units across the state. An additional allotment of Rs 800 crore was announced in the Ayush Budget by the Centre.

According to a press statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, the Centre’s focus on integrating the Ayush system in the National Health ecosystem got a boost in the Budget 2023-24.

The total allocation of the Budget to the Ayush Ministry has increased by 20 per cent to Rs 3647 crore. The Budget has also emphasised promoting evidence-based research in Ayush systems through Ayush research councils.

“Budget allocation to centrally sponsored National Ayush Mission (NAM) has got a 50 per cent increase in allocation from Rs 800 core to Rs 1200 crore. NAM is majorly focused on providing cost-effective Ayush Services with universal access through the up-gradation of Ayush Hospitals and Dispensaries, comprehensive primary health care through upgrading health care facilities such as Health & Wellness Centers (HWC) and co-location of Ayush facilities at PHCs, CHCs & DHs,” the PIB press statement said.

The Budget considers strengthening the traditional Indian system of medicine. Other Ayush systems like Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa need to be promoted through enhancing education facilities and community outreach.

The Ayush unit under the state health department is setting up a non-communicable disease unit at six block primary hospitals in Darjeeling while one in the district hospital will provide dedicated treatment to patients suffering from various non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cancer.

This is for the first time the state has taken up such a programme in North Bengal.

The main focus behind the construction of the non-communicable disease unit is to make people in the region aware of how to check various non-communicable diseases only by changing lifestyles and food habits.