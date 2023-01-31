Army, IAF & CAPFs hold joint drill to test battle readiness

KOLKATA: Just a few days after the Indian Army’s Eastern Command chief Lt Gen RP Kalita highlighted the importance of the Siliguri corridor in terms of defence security, Army sources said a joint training exercise was conducted in North Bengal with Indian Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to practice battle preparedness.



A joint training exercise “Trishakti Prahar” was conducted in North Bengal from January 21 to January 31. The aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of the security forces using the latest weapons and equipment in a networked, integrated environment, involving all arms and services of the Army, the Indian Air Force and CAPFs.

As part of the exercise, swift mobilisation and deployment practices were carried out in various locations across the North Bengal region.

Efforts of all agencies, including the civil administration, civil defence organisations, police and CAPFs were coordinated to ensure efficient move and quick mobilisation said army sources.

The exercise culminated on January 31 with an integrated firepower exercise in Teesta Field firing ranges.

It was aimed at synergising the firepower assets of the Indian Armed Forces and CAPFs to orchestrate an integrated battle.

The exercise showcased the joint application of various ground and aerial assets, including the latest generation fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, medium and field artillery guns, infantry mortars and various new generation infantry weapons and equipment in a networked environment.

The firepower exercise was reviewed by Lt Gen RP Kalita along with senior officers of BSF, ITBP, SSB, and civil administration dignitaries. A display of the major weapons and equipment was

also organised.