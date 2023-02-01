Amit Shah to hold two rallies on Feb 12

Amid an internal feud in BJP and looking to make some in-roads in state politics, Union Home minister and former national President of the party Amit Shah is likely to visit Bengal on the evening of February 11. He is expected to hold a rally in Birbhum and another in Hooghly on February 12.

He will stay at a city hotel on the night of February 11. He is expected to hold a party meeting the next morning. Internal factions within the BJP and the organisational weaknesses may find a place during the party meeting convened by Shah.

He will hold the first rally in Birbhum’s Suri at around 11 am and the next rally will take place in Hooghly’s Arambagh. The main purpose behind attending the organisational meetings within the party is to strengthen the party ahead of the Panchayat elections.

Shah is targeting to make some political ground in Birbhum at a time when the Trinamool Congress strongman Aubrata Mondal is behind the bar.Incidentally, JP Nadda, BJP’s national president had recently visited the state. He had held the party’s organisational meeting in Nadia’s Bethuadahari.Political experts opined that the BJP Central leaders are trying to revive the party ahead of the Panchayat polls.