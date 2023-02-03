Amid cheers, U-19 T20 World Cup star Titas Sadhu visits her alma mater

Chinsurah: “Whatever passion you have in life, give it your 100 percent,” said Titas Sadhu, the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winner to her peers at Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Hooghly.



On Friday, the 18-year-old Chinsurah girl returned to her alma mater after fulfilling the long-cherished dream of her country — winning the Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title. Titas and her team won the first-ever ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup crown, making the country proud when she also bagged the Player of the Match award in the grand finale in South Africa.

Loud cheers of “Titas di, Titas di” reverberated around the school as the World Cup champion entered with her father Ranadeep Sadhu and friend Susnata Ganguly on Friday. TIGPS, Hooghly principal Pradeepta Chatterjee and Sandeep Das, GM – Business Development & Operations (TIGPS) — were present to felicitate their star student. Satyam Roychowdhury, MD, Techno India Group and Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, rewarded Titas with Rs 1 lakh for the incredible feat. “Your success has made all of us at Techno India Group immensely proud. Young, dashing talents like you are the builders of a bright future. May you keep achieving greater heights and go on to become one of the finest cricketers of the nation,” said Roychowdhury in his message.

For Titas, it was like a homecoming as she waved to the students of her school. Having scored more than 90 percent in her Class X examination, the pace bowler couldn’t continue her studies to devote more time to cricket.

“The school taught me integrity and moral values, which is important to be a sportsperson,” she told Millennium Post. Chatterjee remembered Titas as a bright student and said she was always very focused. “Her feat is an inspiration to all youngsters who want to follow their passion wholeheartedly,” she said.