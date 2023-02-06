About 1.10 cr students to get 1st set of school uniforms in May

KOLKATA: The state government has decided to distribute the first set of school uniforms among the students in May. The second set will be handed over in July.



As per estimates by the Education department, nearly 1.10 crore students will be receiving the first set of school uniforms.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi recently held a meeting with concerned officials of the Education, MSME, Co-Operation, Health departments to take stock of the production of school uniforms. Dwivedi instructed that the quality of the fabric should not be compromised with.

The last time school uniform was distributed among students was in November. The Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state have been entrusted with the responsibility of manufacturing school uniforms.

The state MSME department launched Powerloom Incentive Policy on December 30, 2021, for setting up shuttleless looms in the state.

The total requirement of cloth for making school dresses is around 5.5 crore metres and the bulk of this cloth needed to be imported from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the process of becoming self-reliant in fabric production has gained momentum in the state under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The state has plans to produce dress for policemen, firemen, and correctional home inmates through cloth production in the state in the days to come,” a senior official in the MSME department said.

The state government is planning to come up with a portal so that the weavers can sell their cloth to private players through the same. Presently, state government entities like Tantuja, Manjusha, Bangashree etc purchase cloth from the weavers. The state wants to facilitate the weavers so that they can sell clothes to private organisations too for enhancement of their livelihood.