‘93 Railway stations in state to be redeveloped’

Kolkata: An allocation of funds worth Rs 11,970 crore has been made for the Railways in Bengal for the current financial year. The allocation for Eastern Railway was also hiked from Rs 2,942.49 crore to Rs 4,078.88 crore in 2023-24.

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also announced that 93 Railway stations in the state will be redeveloped. These 93 stations include Burdwan, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Dum Dum Junction, Dalgaon, New Alipurduar, Hasimara, New Jalpaiguri, Shalimar, Howrah and Bandel, amongst others.

Under the redevelopment scheme, provisions will be made to provide more services along with infrastructural upgradation, a roof plaza, adequate space at the station entrance amongst other amenities.