2 TMC workers dead in blast in Margram

kolkata: Two Trinamool Congress workers were killed in an explosion at Margram in Birbhum, including the brother of a Panchayat Pradhan.



The explosion had taken place on Saturday night. Due to the explosion, brother of Margram 1 Panchayat Pradhan Bhutto Sheikh’s brother Laltu Sheikh suffered critical injuries while his friend Newton Sheikh died on the spot. Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Laltu was referred to SSKM Hospital from the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning. Newtown’s family members alleged that local Congress workers hurled bombs at the Trinamool Congress workers due to political rivalry.

On Saturday night around 10 pm, local residents of Margram Hospital More area heard the sound of the explosion. When they came out, they saw Newton and Laltu were lying injured while their motorcycle was found lying on the road near them.

It had been also alleged that Laltu was thrashed by unknown persons using a shovel as well. Newton was declared brought dead at the Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital while

Meanwhile on Sunday, Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim said: “I suspect some people from outside area are conspiring. Jharkhand where Maoists are still active is the bordering district of Birbhum. Jharkhand border is near where Maoists are still active. I had been to Birbhum recently, there is no political rivalry prevailing. Police need to investigate thoroughly.”

Meanwhile on Sunday, Superintendent of Birbhum (SP), Nagendra Nath Tripathi was removed. He has been posted as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the West Bengal Police Directorate (WBPD) in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).