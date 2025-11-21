ZSI scientists develop non-invasive method to identify illegal mongoose hair

Kolkata: A new study by scientists from Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in collaboration with Pukyong National University, Republic of Korea has developed a rapid and non-invasive method of identifying confiscated mongoose hair, thereby supporting law enforcement agencies in combating illegal wildlife trafficking. The study carried out using museum specimens housed at ZSI presents the first complete tricho-taxonomic identification system for all six Indian mongoose species.

India is home to six species of mongooses—Small Indian Mongoose, Indian Grey Mongoose, Indian Brown Mongoose, Ruddy Mongoose, crab-eating mongoose and stripe-necked mongoose. These small carnivorous mammals play a crucial ecological role by regulating populations of rodents, snakes, birds and various invertebrates. Despite their ecological importance, they face severe pressure from illegal wildlife trade, primarily driven by the demand for mongoose hair used in high-quality paint brushes.

Every year, an estimated 100,000 mongooses are killed, with nearly 50 animals required to produce just one kilogram of usable hair. These brushes are sold within India and smuggled internationally to markets in the Middle East, the United States and Europe often without consumer awareness of their illegal origin. Major trafficking routes pass through Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, while international smuggling commonly occurs via Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and across the Indo-Nepal and India-Bangladesh borders.

All these six mongoose species have been progressively elevated under the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, ultimately being placed in Schedule I, the highest protection category. Despite these measures, enforcement agencies often face challenges in identifying mongoose hair in confiscated items. Modern paintbrush processing removes the follicle and basal region of the hair, leaving no nuclear DNA.

“This research fills a critical forensic gap by providing species-level identification tools based entirely on

hair morphology.

It will greatly assist wildlife enforcement agencies in identifying mongoose hair in seized items and curbing illegal trade. The study will also serve as a useful and cost-effective reference for identifying mongoose species in India,” said M Kamalakannan, ZSI scientist, who conceptualised and co-led the study. “Our combination of microscopic analysis and statistical modelling provides a scientifically solid baseline. These findings can also complement future molecular or DNA-based approaches to further enhance accuracy in species identification,” said Shantanu Kundu, from Pukyong National University, Republic of Korea.

ZSI , functioning under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), regularly receives confiscated materials from enforcement agencies across the country, including paintbrushes suspected to contain mongoose hair, for species identification. “This study published in Discover Conservation, further strengthens our wildlife forensic capabilities and will assist frontline agencies in protecting India’s native biodiversity,” said Dhriti Banerjee, ZSI Director.