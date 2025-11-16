ZSI discovers new slender gecko from Eastern Ghats

Kolkata: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have announced the discovery and description of a new species of slender gecko, adding to the known biodiversity of the Eastern Ghats.

The newly-described species, belonging to the genus Hemiphyllodactylus, was found in the Tirumala Hill ranges within the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve, Andhra Pradesh. It has been officially named Hemiphyllodactylus venkatadri sp. nov., paying homage to its type locality, the sacred Venkatadri Hills in Tirumala. The name Venkatadri is a blend of the Sanskrit words Venkata (meaning ‘one who removes sins,’ a name for Lord Vishnu) and Adri (meaning mountain).

This is only the second species of the genus Hemiphyllodactylus to be reported from Andhra Pradesh, the first being H. arakuensis.

Molecular analysis has confirmed the gecko’s status as a distinct species, showing a 9.7-12.9 per cent genetic divergence from its closest relatives in peninsular India, including H. jnana, H. nilgiriensis and H. peninsularis.

The key morphological features that set the Venkatadri Slender Gecko apart include 12-16 chin scales, 6-8 pre-cloacal pores, 5-7 femoral pores separated by poreless scales and a characteristic lamellar pattern of 2-2-2-2 on both limbs. The gecko was discovered from under a tree bark in a sandalwood plantation surrounded by tropical dry deciduous forest at approximately 881 metre elevation.

Dhriti Banerjee, Director of the Zoological Survey of India, congratulated the research team. “Discoveries like the Venkatadri Slender Gecko strongly reiterate the need for continued systematic exploration and molecular research in the Eastern Ghats. This region remains one of India’s most underexplored biogeographic areas, yet it continues to yield a rich and growing list of new reptile species.” The discovery underscores the critical need for biodiversity conservation in the region.

The discovery was published in the international journal Herpetozoa (Vol. 38, 2025).