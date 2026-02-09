ZSI discovers 2 new marine worm species off Bengal coast

Kolkata: A research team from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), working with international experts, has discovered two new species of nereidid worms (polychaetes) from the coastal waters of West Bengal.

The findings from the Digha and Bankiput regions of East Midnapore highlight the rich yet vulnerable marine biodiversity of the northern Bay of Bengal.

The discovery includes two distinct species, named for their biological traits and in honour of scientific leadership. Namalycastis solenotognatha, derived from the Greek words solenotos (channelled) and gnatha (jaw), has specialised jaws with multiple canals emerging from the pulp cavity. The species thrives in extreme environments, including sulphide-rich, malodorous and organically enriched mudflats, and is often found among decomposing mangrove wood and hardened clay.

The second species, Nereis dhritiae, is named after Dhriti Banerjee, the first woman director of the ZSI. It was discovered living within wooden dock piles on sandy beaches that are submerged during high tide. Nereidids play a vital role in coastal ecosystems by aiding nutrient cycling and sediment aeration. The researchers—Jyoshna Pradhan, Dr Anil Mohapatra (ZSI) and Dr Tulio F. Villalobos-Guerrero of CICESE, Mexico—observed that both species were found in areas significantly affected by human activity and pollution.

“The presence of these species in specialised, highly exposed and even polluted habitats underscores the resilience of polychaetes. These worms may serve as important bioindicators for monitoring coastal health, though further studies are needed to fully understand their conservation potential,” the team said.

The discovery adds to India’s marine inventory and underscores the need for systematic exploration of the country’s vast coastline, which is facing increasing pressure from anthropogenic activities.

The study is titled “Description of two new species of nereidids (Annelida: Nereididae) from West Bengal, India, Bay of Bengal.”