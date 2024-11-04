ZSI collaborates with Ghana Univ to safeguard pangolins

Kolkata: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has collaborated with the department of Animal Biology and Conservation Science at the University of Ghana and the Ghana Wildlife Society for hosting a two-day capacity building workshop on strengthening wildlife forensic capabilities and curbing illegal trade through intercontinental collaboration.

The workshop that kicked off on Monday titled 'Building Entrusted Networks and Strengthening Law Enforcement with a prime focus on Safeguarding Pangolins,' is part of a project funded by the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) under the Bio-Bridge Initiative (BBI). The frequency and volume of illegal trade in pangolins, the most trafficked mammals in the world, have increased in India in the last decade. Pangolins are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, highlighting the importance of concerted conservation efforts this animal requires. They are among the most heavily trafficked species globally, primarily by China and Vietnam, due to the relentless demand for their meat, keratin-rich scales and body parts.

Dhriti Banerjee, ZSI director, said: “This collaboration between India and Ghana is a prime example of the cross-border efforts required to effectively combat illegal wildlife trade. We are working to build a global network for wildlife conservation and this workshop is an important step forward in that direction."

Mukesh Thakur, ZSI scientist and workshop co-coordinator, said: “This workshop brings together scientific expertise and law enforcement collaboration, creating a strong foundation for pangolin conservation through forensic tools and investigative capabilities.”

Thirty participants attended the workshop from various disciplines such as genetics, microbiology, forensic science and wildlife conservation. These participants represent institutions like the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Wildlife Society.

It is expected to inspire the development of wildlife forensic tools at the University of Ghana and foster further research and collaboration for wildlife crime prevention. The participants in the workshop will engage in eight lectures, two hands-on sessions and a panel discussion on crime scene investigations and molecular forensic techniques. Key practical sessions include pangolin scale indexing and mock crime scene investigations.