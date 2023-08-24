Zilla Parishad to build Uttar Dinajpur Bhawan in Kolkata

RAIGANJ: The North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) has decided to set up Uttar Dinajpur Bhawan in Kolkata soon.



The residents of the district frequently visit Kolkata for treatment, trade, and education and in the absence of a reliable lodging facility, they had to dish out huge sums for hotels. At times, incidents of cheating have also been reported. After forming the board, the ZP members decided to build an Uttar Dinajpur Bhawan in Kolkata soon.

Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati of the TMC-led board of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, said: “It was a long standing demand of the residents for the construction of an Uttar Dinajpur Bhawan in Kolkata. After the formation of the board we decided to set up Uttar Dinajpur Bhawan in Kolkata on priority. Very soon, after adopting a resolution in our general meeting, we will request for land at an appropriate location in Kolkata from the state government. After receiving the land, we will proceed with the construction of the building.”

General Secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, Shankar Kundu said: “Though the authorities of Raiganj Municipality, a few years back had constructed Raiganj Bhawan in Kolkata, it is very hard to get accommodation there so we want the

Zilla Parishad (ZP) authorities to build Uttar Dinajpur Bhawan soon where the residents

of our district can stay at a nominal price.”