Zilla Parishad allots Rs 2.15 cr for Uttar Dinajpur Bhaban in Kolkata

Raiganj: The authorities of North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad have allotted Rs 2.15 crore for the construction of Uttar Dinajpur Bhaban in Kolkata. Last year after the formation of the board of Zilla Parishad, Pampa Paul, Sabhadhipati, had made a commitment to set up an ‘Uttar Dinajpur Bhaban’ in Kolkata soon.



Pampa Paul said: “Residents of our district visit Kolkata for different purposes, including education, health care, sports, music and trade. They have to put up in hotels, spending a lot of money. Most of the time they are cheated too so we have started construction of our own building in Kolkata.

The state government previously provided a plot at Rajdanga in Kolkata. The complete building will cost Rs 7.59 crore. In the first phase, we allotted Rs 2.15 core for which tender process has been completed. The construction will start soon. The residents will be provided lodging facilities at a minimum price.”

Shankar Kundu, General Secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce said: “It was our longstanding demand to construct an Uttar Dinajpur Bhaban in Kolkata so that residents of our district can stay at a minimum price. We are happy that the authorities of Zilla Parishad initiated a move to construct Uttar Dinajpur Bhaban in Kolkata.”