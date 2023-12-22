Zilla Parishad allocates fund of Rs 1338 crore for dev works

BALURGHAT: A fund of Rs 1338 crore has been allocated by the South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (SDZP) for the development works of 2024-2025 financial year. The fund will spend for all development works, including new construction of roads, repairing of roads which have been in a deplorable condition, drinking water, lights, construction of new bridges, sanitisation, minor irrigation works and public health related issues.



Eight blocks of the district —Balurghat, Gangarampur, Hili, Tapan, Kumarganj, Banshihari, Kushmandi and Harirampur — will be covered up for various development projects.

A meeting was organised regarding the matter at the office of SDZP on Thursday evening where Sabhadhipati of SDZP Chintamoni Beha, Sahakari-Sabhadhipati Ambarish Sarkar and Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad) Navin Prashad were present. After conducting the meeting, Ambarish Sarkar said: “We organised a high-level meeting on Thursday regarding the development works under various schemes of Zilla Parishad for South Dinajpur. A fund of Rs 1338 crore has been allocated for the upcoming 2024-2025 financial year. All eight blocks will be covered up through different development schemes.”

According to Sarkar, the concerned Zilla Parishad is now chalking out specific plans about what kind of development works will be undertaken.

“Our principal focus will be on the development works of the rural areas of the district. We have already conducted a plethora of development works for the rural belts of this district. More development works will be undertaken for the upcoming financial years.

Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed us to organise development projects for the rural regions so that the rural people can benefit from it. Urban areas will never be neglected. The people of urban areas will also witness development,” he stated.

Incidentally, SDZP is run by the Trinamool Congress for the two consecutive terms. In the rural polls of the state in 2023, all 21 seats of SDZP were captured by the state ruling TMC party and fit ormed the board leaving none for the opposition parties.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha poll is approaching, the TMC is now concentrating on more development works for the people of this district so that they can snatch the Balurghat LS seat from the BJP party.