‘Zero FIR lodged in Birbhum over death of migrant worker in UP’

Kolkata: The police have registered a zero FIR in Birbhum district over the death of a migrant worker in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, based on the complaint of his wife that he was murdered, a TMC MP said on Wednesday.

A ‘zero FIR’ is a First Information Report that can be registered by any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction, when it receives a complaint regarding a cognisable offence.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, who is also the Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board Chairman, said the body of Pathik Hembram was brought to his native village from Kanpur, and cremation was held on Tuesday night.

He said that a zero FIR was registered at Panrui Police Station on October 27, following a complaint by his widow alleging murder, disappearance of evidence and criminal conspiracy.

It was alleged that Hembram was murdered on October 25 and his body was found on the railway tracks in Govind Nagar area of Kanpur Nagar district.

The ‘zero FIR’ was thereafter sent to the police station holding jurisdiction over the crime spot, and a fresh FIR was lodged there, following which an investigation was initiated, Islam said. The 32-year-old man reported worked in Bengaluru initially and later shifted to Kanpur recently.

“He spoke to his wife normally on October 21, but did not seem fine the next day,” the TMC MP said.

He said that following the instruction of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Hembram’s body was brought to his native village Damodarpur in Panrui area.