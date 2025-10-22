Zeal: Centuries-old ‘Kali Dour’ tradition continues in Malda with devotion

Malda: Even after more than three-and-a-half centuries, the small town of Malatipur in Chanchal, Malda, still reverberates with the same zeal, rhythm and faith that inspired the inception of the Kali Dour (Kali Run)—a unique festival blending devotion, tradition and community spirit. The event takes place every year on the day following Dipanwita Amavasya and it continues to be one of the most spectacular heritage traditions

in North Bengal.

In earlier times, Malatipur had only one pond where all idols were immersed together. To manage the crowd and sustain enthusiasm, the King turned the immersion into a competition. A run with the idol carried on the shoulders by the devotees was then organised. The idol that remained intact during the run would be the first to be immersed. Over the centuries, this evolved into the vibrant Kali Dour that locals cherish even today.

According to local lore, the custom began during the reign of Raja Sarat Chandra Roy Bahadur of Chanchal, who initiated the ritual nearly 350 years ago. The Raja believed that the competition would not only honour Goddess Kali but also strengthen the sense of harmony and brotherhood among the people of his kingdom. “This is not just a race; it’s a symbol of unity and shared faith,” said an elderly local Bibhuti Choudhury, proudly recalling the history of the event.

On the day of the run, thousands of devotees and onlookers pour into Malatipur from distant areas. Eight different Kali idols—Buri Kali, Chunka Kali, Bazarpara Kali, Aam Kali, Hanta Kali, Hat Kali and Shyama Kali—are carried on shoulders through the streets amid chants, blowing of conch shells and rhythmic drumbeats. The race winds through Malatipur Bazar and ends at the Kali Dighi near the ancient Kalibari.

Children can be seen on their fathers’ shoulders, women offer lamps and prayers, and the air is filled with devotion and festivity. “We wait for this day all year. This is our heritage and our pride,” said local youth Subhajit Roy, beaming with excitement.

Police security was tight and the Kali Dour concluded peacefully. As the idols reached the pond and chants filled the night air, one could feel the pulse of heritage running through generations—a living legacy that refuses to fade.