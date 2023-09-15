Zara to expand manufacturing ops to Bengal, state to provide land: CM

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently visiting Spain, announced on Thursday that the Spanish multinational retail clothing chain Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara) is expanding its manufacturing operations to Bengal in partnership with private entities and that the state government will provide them with the land.



Mamata wrote on her X account: “An exciting development is on the horizon! Tempe Grupo Inditex (Zara), a major player in the textile industry, is expanding its operations. They are partnering with private entities to shift manufacturing to West Bengal, with production set to begin before Christmas 2023. During the Bengal Global Business Summit in 2019, a segment titled ‘Downstream Polymer and Plastic Industry,’ was conceived aligning with our collective vision. To facilitate the mega project, we are in talks to grant Tempe and its partners approximately 100 acres of concessional land in a suitable location with all support from the government for a PU factory. This venture promises growth, sustainability, and a prosperous future for West Bengal.”

Banerjee also held a meeting with various industrialists from Spain. She told them about the industry policy, its packages and incentives.

She narrated the “industry-friendly” atmosphere in the state. She urged the industrialists to invest in Bengal as it has efficient labourers and adequate infrastructure. She also assured that the state government would meet the demands of the industrialists if they open units here. On September 18, Mamata may visit Barcelona port. She is reaching Barcelona on Sunday where she will meet the Indian diaspora. On Friday, she is expected to attend a business meeting hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce

Banerjee is being accompanied by leading industrialists of the state — RPSG Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, Satyam Roychowdhury Managing Director, Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, Emami director Aditya Agarwal, Ambuja Neotia Chairman Harsh Neotia, Patton MD Sanjay Budhia. She also met former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly in Spain.

Mamata met the President of La Liga, a popular Spanish Football League. A MoU has been signed in the presence of the Bengal Chief Minister. La Liga will set up a football academy in Bengal. After the MoU was inked the Chief Minister stated that “land would not be a problem” for setting up the academy.

She said: “On behalf of all of us, including football and sports lovers, we convey our gratitude and humble regards to Javier Tebas and his team. Following discussions today, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding that La Liga will start their football academy in Bengal very soon.” It is learnt that the Publishers & Booksellers Guild signed a MoU with the Madrid Book Fair, Spain on Thursday for the promotion and marketing of books, as well as dissemination of information related to books and fostering bilateral cultural relations by providing a platform for book lovers to meet, discuss and explore opportunities.

The Bengal government is also exploring the possibility of opening a Centre of Excellence in the city in collaboration with the Spanish government so that students from Bengal can learn Spanish and there can be an exchange of culture between the two countries.

H K Dwivedi, Bengal chief secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to the Chief Minister, and Vandana Yadav, principal secretary, Industry, Commerce & Enterprises, held a meeting with Guillermo Escribano, DG Spanish Language, Spanish Government, discussing various possibilities.

“The two sides discussed the possibility of Spanish language learning by students in Bengal as well as teacher training in this language. There is a demand for foreign language studies in the universities and colleges of West Bengal.

The government has recently brought out the new State Education Policy and learning of foreign languages forms an integral part of it,” read a press statement issued by the state government.

Chief Secretary Dwivedi told the media: “There is a demand among the students of Bengal to learn various languages.

There are various institutions in Kolkata which teach foreign languages.

Learning foreign languages is very important and it always gives an extra edge. We are exploring avenues if a centre of excellence is opened in Kolkata to teach the Spanish language.”

It is learnt that the Director General of Languages also sought opportunities for collaboration and learning National Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Language from the booming IT Industry in West Bengal.

The top officials from Bengal have invited a delegation from the Spanish Government, along with universities to explore avenues of collaboration.

Both sides will explore an agreement between the two governments which can be signed during the Bengal Global Business Summit which will be held on November 21 and 22, this year.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Mamata tried her hands at the accordion while going for a jog in a park in Madrid.

Posting the video on Instagram she said: “Music is forever; Music should grow and mature with you, following you right on up until you die.”