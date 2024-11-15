Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence & Merlin Group launch cricket talent hunt in East India

Siliguri: Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence (YSCE), in partnership with Merlin Group’s sports vertical, Club Pavilion, has announced a multi-city cricket talent hunt across North Bengal, Northeast India, Patna and Kolkata. This initiative, beginning November 17 in Siliguri, seeks to uncover cricketing potential in young players from East India.

The talent search, which commenced with trials in Bhubaneswar on November 9, aims to nurture promising cricketers from underrepresented regions. Subsequent trials are scheduled for Siliguri on November 17 at Delhi Public School ground, followed by events in Kolkata on November 23 and Patna on November 24. YSCE coaches, including Vishal Bhatia (BCCI Level 1) and Satyendra Singh (BCCI Level 2), will lead these sessions. Eligible players between ages 10 and 19 from East India are encouraged to register at ysce.clubpavillion.com or contact 03368090998. Selected participants will receive full scholarships to the YSCE Advanced Training Program at Merlin Rise, Kolkata, providing access to elite training, sports science and personalised development.

Cricket icon Yuvraj Singh shared his enthusiasm for supporting young talent in East India: “This region holds immense potential, and we aim to offer these aspiring cricketers the opportunity to elevate their game and achieve their dreams.” Merlin Group’s MD, Saket Mohta, emphasised the collaboration’s vision to empower youth through world-class facilities.

The YSCE programme stands out for its comprehensive approach, including expert coaching, state-of-the-art facilities, physical conditioning, mental resilience training and injury prevention. This talent hunt not only strengthens cricket’s roots in East India but also aims to ensure that financial barriers do not hinder young players’ dreams.